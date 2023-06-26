SALEM, Ore.- $688.9 million will help improve access to affordable, high-speed, reliable internet in unserved and underserved communities across Oregon.
Governor Tina Kotek announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will be allocating the funding on June 26.
“This substantial investment in Oregon’s broadband infrastructure will help to remedy the digital divide in rural, unserved, and underserved communities across the state, ensuring that Oregonians are able to access telehealth, business opportunities, education, and so much more," Governor Kotek said.
According to a press release from the Governor's Office the funding will be used to develop and deploy the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
Business Oregon’s Broadband Office is currently seeking community input as the agency readies a five-year action plan and initial proposal to map out how to use this funding.
“Access to quality internet in 2023 is critical to a community’s local economy," Governor Kotek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.