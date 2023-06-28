SALEM, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek has announced that LaVonne Griffin-Valade will be appointed as Oregon's next Secretary of State.
“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office," Governor Kotek said of the appointment. "LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward."
Griffin-Valade has more than 16 years of experience as an auditor, including 8 as an elected auditor according to a press release from the Governor's Office announcing her appointment.
Griffin-Valade worked as a Senior Management Auditor in the Multnomah County Auditor's Office and was later elected the Multnomah County Auditor. From 2009-2014 she served as the Portland City Auditor.
“I have the experience to bring back credibility, accountability, transparency, and trust to the Secretary of State’s office,” Griffin-Valade said of her appointment. “It’s never been more important to have a leader who will focus on rebuilding the public’s trust in the Secretary of State’s office, and that is exactly what I will aim to do every day.”
Griffin-Valade will be sworn in on June 30 and will serve the final 18 months of the current term.
