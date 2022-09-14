SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has requested that a Federal Disaster Declaration be declared in Oregon, due to the wildfires burning in the state.
If the Governor's request is granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires.
Here is Governor Brown's statement on her request:
"The request I made for a federal disaster declaration is critical to help bolster our state's response, and it presents an opportunity for Oregon to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bridge the gaps we know exist as we work hard to protect our communities. We still have several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, five large active fires, and 274,000 acres burning statewide."
