SALEM, Ore.- Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigned on May 2 after mounting criticism of her second job as a highly-paid marijuana business consultant for which she reportedly made $10,000 a month.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issued the following statement in response to Fagan's resignation:
“This morning, Secretary Fagan informed me of her decision to resign. I support this decision. It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust. During the upcoming appointment process, my office will do everything possible to support the hard-working staff in the Secretary of State’s office and ensure this will not disrupt the May 16 election.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.