Oregon is changing a half-century-old land-use law to make room for semiconductor development and gain an edge in attracting the multi-billion-dollar industry, upsetting farmers who see their livelihoods at risk. The bill that the governor will now sign also provides over $200 million in grants to chipmakers. Proponents say the bill is needed to make Oregon more competitive among other states seeking to host more of the growing semiconductor industry. Other lawmakers argued that the measure is an attack on the nation’s first statewide policy that limits urban sprawl and protects farmland and forests. The bill goes to the governor for signing into law and takes effect immediately.