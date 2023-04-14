SALEM, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek signed the Oregon CHIPS Act into law on April 13 after it passed through the state House and Senate with bi-partisan support.
"This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon," Governor Kotek said after signing the bill into law.
Senate Bill 4 (OR CHIPS ACT) provides $190 million to develop a grant and loan program to support semiconductor businesses looking to expand in Oregon according to a press release from the Governor's Office announcing the new law.
The law will also provide $10 million in funding to help communities prepare land for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a University Innovation Research fund that will help public universities secure federal research grants according to today's press release.
