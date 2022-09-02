OR gov kate brown meets with first responders

BEND, Ore.-

Oregon Governor Kate Brown met with Bend Police Officers and First Responders on Friday to thank them for their rapid response to Sunday's shooting at the Safeway in Bend.

"I'd like to thank the Bend Police Officers and First Responders who were on duty Sunday night. From the time of the initial dispatch call to the time the store was secured, only four minutes elapsed. They ran into the store while shots were being fired. Because they responded so quickly, lives were saved," said Governor Brown.