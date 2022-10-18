SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that she intends to fill an Oregon Supreme Court vacancy created by the planned retirement of Chief Justice Martha Walters on December, 31.
"Chief Justice Martha Walters has been an incredible advocate for Oregonians seeking access to justice, showing steadfast leadership as the first woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court," Governor Brown said.
According to a press release, the Governor's Office is conducting an appellate judicial appointment process, to fill the vacancy created by the previously announced retirement of Justice Thomas Balmer.
The application deadline for the appellate judicial appointment process is 5 p.m. Wednesday, October, 19.
The qualifications and application instructions can be found here.
