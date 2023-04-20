BOARDMAN, Ore.- The Oregon National Guard is set to officially open the Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman on April 21 at 2 p.m.
The $13.3 million project includes paved organizational vehicle parking and a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility along with the tactical unmanned aerial system flight facility and a machine gun range according to a National Guard press release.
The National Guard and the U.S. Navy entered into a host-tenant agreement in 2002 for 6,852 acres in Boardman.
The Naval Weapons System Training Facility in Boardman is used at the principal training grounds for testing U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to NAS Whidbey Island, Washington and also used for drone testing according to today's press release.
