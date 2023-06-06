SALEM, Ore.- The PGA Tour announced it is merging with LIV Golf of Saudi Arabia on June 6.
As part of the merger of the competing golf leagues both sides are dropping all pending lawsuits.
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) issued the following statement on the merger and potential investigations or legal actions to come:
“Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke emotionally last year about how the PGA Tour was an alternative to getting in bed with a brutal regime, but apparently something changed his mind. Hypocrisy doesn’t begin to cover this brazen, shameless cash grab. I’m going to dive into every nook and cranny of Saudi Arabia’s deal with the PGA. As a start: U.S. officials need to consider whether a deal will give the Saudi regime improper control or access to U.S. real estate.”
