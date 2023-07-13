WASHINGTON, D.C.- Oregon will receive almost $20 million to update the electrical grid in low-income communities and on Tribal lands across the state.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the funding, part of $207 million in grants included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, from the U.S. Department of Energy.
"Oregon families without means and Tribal families in Oregon have been on the front lines of the climate emergency in their communities-some losing power for days due to winter storms, and others losing acres of land from wildfires sparked by aging power lines," said Senator Wyden.
The funding will be used to modernize the grid and protect it from extreme weather and natural disasters in Oregon according to a U.S. Senate news release.
“Oregonians shouldn’t have to worry about their life being at risk because they’ve been stranded for days or weeks on end without electricity, or because a stray power line spark started a catastrophic wildfire,” Senator Merkley said.
