PENDLETON, Ore.-
Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest officials will reduce public use restrictions to Phase A on Friday, September, 23.
According to a Forest Service press release, in Phase A visitors to National Forests may:
Use chainsaws between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Smoke in enclosed vehicles, buildings, and cleared areas.
Drive on roads clear of grass or flammable material.
Forest officials recommend the following campfire safety precautions:
Campfires should be in pits surrounded by dirt or rocks and flammable material should be cleared for three feet around the fire area.
Fires must be attended at all times and must be extinguished before leaving.
Anyone with a campfire must have a tool that can be used as a shovel and one gallon of water nearby.
Officials are also reminding everyone that it is the responsibility of forest visitors to know what restrictions are in place before visiting public lands.
Additional information about the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests can be found here.
