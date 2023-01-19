KENNEWICK, Wash. -
We're a few weeks into the new year and hopefully everyone's resolutions are going well. It's common to have resolutions related to fitness health. While it's great to have those goals, it's important to remember to not overlook other health needs.
Research has shown that good overall health starts in your mouth and oral health is commonly overlooked. 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans don't have any teeth at all.
Dr. Tyson Teeples, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Columbia Basin's Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon practice sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk more about this growing issue.
Dr. Teeples touches on why oral health is overlooked, why preventative care is so important and how often we should be getting out mouths and teeth checked.
For more information or if you'd like to book an appointment, visit www.cboms.com
