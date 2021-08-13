Orangetheory will give all lucky “Britneys” a free class in honor of the "#FreeBritney victory"

In honor of the recent #FreeBritney victory, Orangetheory will give all lucky “Britneys” a free class!
Coaches will give classes a reason to scream and shout, by curating Britney-themed soundtracks to workouts next week.
"Britneys" can redeem their free class beginning Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20.
"As a female co-founded brand, Orangetheory can’t help but acknowledge monumental step forward for Britney and all strong creative females who value their independence," wrote Orangetheory in a statement. "Orangetheory champions a more vibrant life for all… now get to work. Next week, it is all about #FreeBritneys."