RICHLAND, Wash.-
Orchard Elementary in Richland has been nationally recognized for its efforts to connect the community and support student success.
The school was awarded a 2022 Partnership School Award from the National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) at John Hopkins University.
This is the fourth time in six years that the Action Team for Partnership (ATP) at Orchard Elementary, an organization of staff, parents, and community leaders, has been recognized by the national network for its work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.