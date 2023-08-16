BOARDMAN, Ore.-An explosive ordnance disposal activity is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 on the Naval Weapons System Training Facility (NWSF) in Boardman.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit Eleven Detachment Northwest from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island will conduct the ordnance demolition.
All disposal activities will occur during daylight hours in the central section of the NWSTF range property according to a press release from the Navy.
Nearby residents may hear detonations or see smoke and dust clouds, however, safety precautions and fire mitigation efforts will be in place. Anyone with any questions or concerns about the ordnance disposal should contact the Whidbey Island Public Affairs Office at 360-257-2286.
