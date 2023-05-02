BOARDMAN, Ore.- Demolition training is set for May 6 at the Naval Weapons System Training Facility (NWSTF).
Residents near Boardman may hear explosions, see dust or smoke clouds and possibly feel the ground shake during the demolition training according to a press release announcing the training.
Safety precautions will be taken and fire mitigation precautions will be in place during the training to ensure that there is no threat to people or property according to today's press release from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
The Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Portland will conduct the training during daylight hours on the NWSTF.
