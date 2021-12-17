Oregon agencies searching for missing woman Autumn Jones

CONDON, OR - Multiple agencies are teaming up to look for missing 22 year-old woman Autumn Jones from Boardman, OR. On November 27, Jones departed from Morrow County, telling her family she was going for a drive. She called them at 1:30 a.m. on the 28, claiming she was lost. The family placed her cell phone in Wheeler County, but she was not found there.
Jones’ red Volkswagen Jetta from 2018 was seen the next day by a mail carrier near Fossil, but neither Jones or her car were found in the following search. It was not confirmed to be seen again until Dec. 15, when the abandoned vehicle was discovered in a canyon nearby Condon. Jones was not found and is still considered missing.
Jones has blue eyes and brown hair that sits at medium length. She is 5’10” and weighs approximately 300 pounds. She was wearing a Riverside T-shirt, sweatshirt, tennis shoes and potentially a Carhartt coat, all of which were black in color.
Anyone who sees Autumn Jones or has information about the case is asked to contact Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office at 541-351-9530.