Washington, D.C. —
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that Warm Spring, Talent and Pendleton, Oregon have been chosen to take part in a new energy storage system meant to increase energy resilience with weather and climate changes. The communities were chosen by federal officials with 11 other communities, including two in Washington state.
“Climate chaos is here and the ramifications of extreme temperatures, megafires, and floods have not only been destructive but have left many communities without power over the years,” said Merkley. “Strengthening our energy storage capacity is an important step to keeping lights on in our businesses, schools, and homes.”
The funding comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity initiative Energy Storage for Social Equity (ES4SE). The initiative aims to support underserved communities’ energy storage, increase resilience and maximize energy flexibility.
The 14 communities selected for the first phase will be able to assess energy challenges, evaluate solutions and find supportive partners. In the second phase, five of the 14 communities will be able to install and commission their projects.
“Nationally, more than 65 percent of low-income households face a high energy burden and more than 30 percent of all households have experienced some form of energy insecurity,” said the press release. “The ES4SE program will help communities make an equitable energy transition that prioritizes economic prosperity and environmental justice.”
The selected communities include:
- Native Renewable from Flagstaff, Arizona
- Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community and Western Energy Development from Trinidad, California
- Ayika Solutions Incorporated from Atlanta, Georgia
- Hoʻāhu Energy Cooperative Molokai from Kaunakakai, Hawaii
- Together New Orleans from New Orleans, Louisiana
- Honor the Earth from Callaway, Minnesota
- Coast Electric Power Association from Kiln, Mississippi
- Joule Community Power and Open Door Mission from Rochester, New York
- Warm Springs Community Action Team from Warm Springs, Oregon
- Rogue Climate from Talent, Oregon
- Coyote Steals Fire Energy Group from Pendleton, Oregon
- Makah Tribe from Neah Bay, Washington
- Klickitat Valley Health from Goldendale, Washington
- Oneida Nation from Oneida, Wisconsin
“These fourteen organizations have shown admirable motivation to address the inequities plaguing their local energy systems and bring prosperity and quality of life to their communities, said OE’s Energy Storage Research director Dr. Imre Gyuk. “Community perspectives should be widely acknowledged as we invest and plan our energy future.”
