Oregon Blue Book holds cover photo contest

The Oregon Blue Book is holding a photo contest to find cover photos for their 2023-24 edition. They claim that since 1911, the majority of their cover art has been “uniquely Oregon.” The goal of the competition is to keep up that tradition while incorporating amateur photographers.
“Send us your bold, eye-catching images that showcase people, places, events, scenery – if it’s made in Oregon, about Oregon, and by an amateur photographer, we want to see it,” said the press release.
Any Oregon resident, regardless of age, can submit original photos as long as they do not earn at least half of their income from landscape photography. Photos should be in color, portrait orientation and represent Oregon. Full guidelines are on the contest website.
Two photos will be chosen as winners; one for the front cover and one for the back cover.
Submissions are due October 22, 2022. They can be sent online or through postal mail. Questions can go to Oregon.BlueBook@sos.oregon.gov