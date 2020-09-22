Oregon Businesses sue state over COVID-19 restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Several Oregon businesses have threatened a class action lawsuit against the state over COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Kate Brown to slow the spread of the virus.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a lawyer representing the businesses argues that Oregon officials should create a plan to compensate small business owners for financial hardship caused by those restrictions. The demand letter was filed on behalf of a Linn County salon, a Coos County bowling alley and the Wilsonville Family Fun Center, better known as Bullwinkle’s. Brown’s office said Monday it doesn’t comment on pending or potential litigation.