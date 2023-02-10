The state attorney general has petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to either toss out rulings by a circuit judge that block gun control Measure 114 from taking effect or else explain why the rulings should stand. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Assistant Attorney General Robert A. Koch argued in court filings Friday that intervention by the state’s high court is necessary to let the will of the people in Oregon proceed. Koch wrote that Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio’s orders halt the meaure's regulations indefinitely. Koch argued the trial court doesn’t have the authority to make policy on a public safety matter and override the initiative process.