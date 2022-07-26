SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for 25 counties, lasting from July 25th to the 31st, due to extreme heat.
"With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," said Governor Brown.
Multiple days of extreme heat may impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the State's Emergency Coordination Center to roll out protective measures and ensure residents have the resources they need to endure the heat.
For more on the extreme heat around the northwest and Oregon's state of emergency please visit https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/preparedness/prepare/pages/prepareforextremeheat.aspx
