Governor Kate Brown to sign new gun safety legislation into law

SALEM, OR (AP) - Gun owners would be required to keep their guns safely locked away when not in use under a measure making its way through the Oregon legislature.

It's a response to the 2012 Clackamas Town Center Shooting, when a 22-year-old masked man opened fire on a crowded shopping mall using a firearm stolen from a friend's apartment. Proponents say gun owners should be held responsible if their weapons are unsafely stored and then used to commit a crime.

Democrats are also considering other gun restrictions, including a proposal to allow retailers to set minimum age requirements for purchasing firearms.

Gun owners slammed the proposals during hearings on Tuesday, saying easy access to guns is essential for self-defense and that the restrictions go against their Second Amendment rights.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Tags

Recommended for you