Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has begun meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders of the statehouse to try to end a three-week-old boycott by GOP senators. The governor's office says this year’s troubled legislative session has reached “a crucial point.” No progress was announced, however, with only one month remaining in the session that began on Jan. 17. Over 100 bills that have emerged from committees remain in limbo and both the Senate and House must approve state budgets for the next two years before the session closes by a June 25 deadline.