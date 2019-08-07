UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon Department of Transportation has begun using new auto flagging technology. These take the workers out of the road, and they remotely control the device from the side.

Recently, ODOT's district 12 (Pendleton area) got two auto flaggers. An auto flagger works like a stop light. There is a traffic light and a flagging arm, and a red light turns on as the arm comes down, stopping cars in a lane.

A flashing yellow light means you can go.

Ryan McLaughlin, Transportation Maintenance Coordinator for ODOT, says the construction worker that was killed on Highway 11 last year really motivated ODOT to start using auto flaggers.

"Number one is our workers safety, number two is our traveling public's safety and that's part of the reason we have these auto flaggers, is our flaggers' safety, but also our work crews' safety," says McLaughlin.

ODOT is currently using an auto flagger on Oregon Route 204.

What to do when you see an auto flagger:

Stop when the light is red and the arm is down.

Proceed with caution when the light flashes yellow and the arm is up.

Know that there IS someone nearby, operating the device.

Watch how auto flaggers work.