SALEM, Ore. —
After paying over $302 million across almost 46,000 households, the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal has stopped taking applications. The program operated through Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS). It was meant to close a week prior, but remained open another week after receiving $16 million in funding from the Department of Treasury.
“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Treasury for reallocating additional emergency rental assistance (ERA) funding to Oregon, thus recognizing the galvanization of community-based organizations, culturally specific organizations, community leaders and the department in helping a record number of Oregonians stay housed during the pandemic,” said Acting Executive Director of the OHCS, Andrea Bell. “This has always been about Oregonians helping all Oregonians. Housing continues to be a vital determinant of health for all of Oregon’s beloved communities and our work continues.”
This January, the Oregon legislature allocated $100 million towards rental assistance and another $100 million towards eviction prevention measures.
“Throughout the pandemic, OHCS and our partners have been relentlessly working to distribute critical emergency resources quickly and as thoughtful as we can to create stability for vulnerable renters and cash-strapped landlords– all in service to supporting an equitable recovery,” said Bell.
Although the portal for assistance is closing, five counties in Oregon plus the city of Portland have received funding to run their own rental assistance programs. Oregonians can call 2-1-1 or check the rental assistance webpage for more information.
If you have an incomplete application started in the portal, it can be completed through March 28. Individuals at risk for immediate eviction should apply for some form of rental assistance to access safe harbor protections. Contact a legal organization for help, like the Oregon Law Center’s Eviction Defense Project at 888-585-9638 or evictiondefense@oregonlawcenter.org, or Oregon State Bar at 503-684-3763 or legalhelp@oregonstatebar.org.
