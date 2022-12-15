SALEM, Ore. - The application period for an $18 million grant has been opened by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant aims to provide communities with resources to be better prepared for a wildfire.
The grant is open to local governments, special districts, structural fire service agencies and non-government agencies that can use the grant for their community members.
Funding can be applied to wildfire risk reduction projects, equipment and staff that will help in the fight of wildfires. Local organizations will be able to create or support existing programs with the grant money.
Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple says, “This grant fund is a major step forward in giving communities the tools they need to be better adapted to living with wildfire.”
She continues to describe how the funds will “empower communities” while fulfilling their mission of “protecting people, property, and communities from wildfire.”
Two educational webinars on December 22 and January 12 hosted by the OSFM for those wishing to learn more about the competitive grant.
Applications will be taken until January 31, 2023, through Oregon’s state website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.