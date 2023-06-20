SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has launched a new website to educate Oregonians on defensible space and better prepare residents for wildfires.
Creating defensible space is something everyone can do to reduce the wildfire risk to their home or business from wildfire according to the OSFM. Defensible space can keep embers from reaching your home and provide firefighters with space to fight wildfires.
The Oregon Defensible Space Program offers Oregon-specific wildfire preparedness best practices, resources for download, and an in-person defensible space property assessment request portal.
Resources on local programs, how to maintain defensible space and creating a defensible space plan are available through the new website.
"We invite each person in Oregon to help reduce their risk from wildfire by creating defensible space," said Assistant Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Chad Hawkins.
Residents can also request a defensible space assessment of their home through the website. The assessment is a free walkthrough of their property with recommendations for creating defensible space according to the OSFM.
