SALEM, Ore.- All flags at public institutions across the state will be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 10 by order of Governor Tina Kotek in honor of fallen firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper.

“The First Lady and I offer our condolences to the family of firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper,” Governor Kotek said. “I am grateful for Benjamin’s selflessness and service to our state. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Sapper, a Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service Firefighter died in the line of duty on August 4.