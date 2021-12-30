Oregon foreclosure moratorium to expire

SALEM, OR — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon has had a foreclosure moratorium in place to protect those financially impacted by the pandemic. The moratorium, which expires Dec. 31, allowed impacted homeowners to defer mortgage payments through the same day.
Through Oregon House Bill 2009, homeowners who are at risk for missing a mortgage payment are entitled to learn about their options for free with a certified housing counselor. Counselors can also provide help for homeowners on a forbearance plan, mortgage assistance options and foreclosure avoidance programs.
The bill allowed for two extensions, which were enacted by Gov. Brown. But without the ability to extend it again, the moratorium will be lifted at the start of the new year. Those who have been covered under the bill will once again owe payments and need to choose a plan for catching up on anything missed.
“We’ve worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep Oregonians housed and to provide a range of resources to support both homeowners and renters,” said Gov. Brown. “With the foreclosure moratorium ending, now is a critical time for homeowners who need assistance to take advantage of other resources.”
Housing counselors can outline what options each individual has, before and after the moratorium. To find a free housing counselor in your county, search here.
Impacted individuals should continue communicating with lenders, who may also help with individual options. Remain wary of scams during this time, and verify any assistance with a professional.