SALEM, OR – Governor Kate Brown would sign a law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns if they want to appear on Oregon's primary ballot, .

The statement was regarding a similar law by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The law requires candidates for president to release five years of tax returns to run in the state’s primary.

It was from the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. They claimed that the law specifically targets President Trump, who has long refused to release his tax returns.

Oregon’s next legislative session starts in February, which means lawmakers could send a similar bill to Gov. Brown for a signature ahead of the May primary.

California is the first state to pass such a law, though many others under Democratic control have tried since Trump took office.

California holds its 2020 presidential primary on March 3. Without a serious Republican competitor, Trump would likely be able to forego the state's primary and still win the nomination.

But the parties' lawsuit argues it will "directly impede" Trump's ability to secure the nomination. California provides 14% of the delegates needed to win the party's nomination, the suit says.