OREGON- Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 762, comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness Friday morning.
The bill states that the state will now be able to modernize wildfire prevention tactics by creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective responses, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes. The bill is the product of years of hard work by the Governor’s Wildfire Council, the Legislature, and state agencies.
“Wildfire is inevitable, but how we prepare for and respond to fires is in our control,” said Governor Brown.
According to the Oregon State Forestry Department there have been over 660 fires recorded in 2021 so far and the largest in the state was the Bootleg Fire in the south central part of the state burning hundreds of thousands of acres.