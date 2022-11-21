SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses.
"We are a state, and a nation, of second chances. Today I am taking steps to right the wrongs of a flawed, inequitable, and outdated criminal justice system in Oregon when it comes to personal marijuana possession," said Kate Brown, Oregon Governor.
The pardons are for prior Oregon offenses of simple possession (1 ounce or less) of marijuana, and apply to cases prior to 2016, when the offender was 21 or older, simple possession must be their only charge.
The pardons will remove 47, 144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from the permanent records of individuals in Oregon and will eliminate barriers to employment, housing, and education.
"No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana-a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon," Governor Brown said.
