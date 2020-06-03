OREGON- Governor Kate Brown will address all of Oregon’s 2020 graduating students in a virtual commencement speech on June 14th. The commencement address, titled “Celebrating the Class of 2020,” will broadcast on Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) Radio and OPB TV in the afternoon.
Governor Brown will honor the Oregon's graduating high school and college students, most of whom are unable to participate in on-site graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic prevents me from delivering a commencement address in person this year, but I am grateful to have this opportunity to offer my sincere congratulations to every single Oregon graduate – at the same time," said Governor Brown.
To find the OPB TV channel in your area, visit opb.org/television/channels. For a list of OPB Radio stations, visit opb.org/radio/where-to-listen.