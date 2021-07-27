PORTLAND, OR — Governor Kate Brown signed into law a comprehensive clean energy bill package today. House Bill 2021, the 100% Clean Energy bill, sets the most aggressive timeline in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources, by 2040.
House Bill 2021, House Bill 2165, House Bill 2475, and House Bill 3141 address the climate crisis head on by accelerating the clean energy transition in Oregon and centering the needs of Oregon’s most vulnerable communities.
“With these policies, we will create jobs in a 21st Century, clean energy economy, said Governor Brown.
Governor Brown also said that she will be working to help diverse communities understand and get resources to expand to that uses cleaner energy.
Collectively, these bills will reduce emissions, expand clean energy access, enhance energy efficiency programs, and create good paying clean technology jobs in Oregon. This comprehensive legislative package helps ensure that Oregon achieves its greenhouse gas reduction goals while protecting electricity customers.