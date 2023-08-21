SALEM, Ore.- Oregon governor Tina Kotek, hosted a signing ceremony for public safety legislation.
August 21, 2023, Governor Kotek hosted a signing ceremony for bills passed during the 2023 legislative session that address public safety.
Five house bills and two state bills were signed by Governor Kotek.
HB 2005: Designed to regulate undetectable and untraceable "ghost guns".
HB 2320: Delivers data-driven policy recommendations to improve public safety policies by establishing the Juvenile Justice Policy Commission within the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.
HB 2645: Possession of fentanyl penalties increase.
HB 2676: Increases maximum reimbursement amounts for counseling and funeral costs in the Victim Compensation Program.
HB 2732: Continues funding for the Children Advocacy Program. Which provides services for children who experience abuse.
SB 337: Establishes the Oregon Public Defense Commission to provide qualified public defense counsel.
SB 5533: Provides dedicated funding to improve training and classes at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.