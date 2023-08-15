SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Tina Kotek hosted a bill signing ceremony for two health care-related bills passed during the 2023 legislative session.
“With the leadership and collaboration that we saw across the health care landscape this session, I am confident that Oregon will continue to lead the way in building a more equitable health care system that centers patients and supports workers and providers,” Governor Kotek said.
The first of the two bills signed was House Bill 2002, which will create protections for patients seeking gender-affirming care. It will also protect healthcare providers who give that care according to Kotek.
The second is House Bill 2697. This bill creates a minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.