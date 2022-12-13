OREGON — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown announced on December 13 that she will commute all death row sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a press release from Brown’s office. There are 17 people currently on Oregon’s death row, but their sentences will be commuted on December 14.
“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people—even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” said Brown in the announcement. “Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon’s moratorium on executions because the death penalty is both dysfunctional and immoral. Today I am commuting Oregon’s death row so that we will no longer have anyone serving a sentence of death and facing execution in this state.”
Brown clarified that the sentencing changes are not based on the individuals’ rehabilitation or behaviors, but rather a reflection of her stance on the death penalty.
“It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably,” said Brown.
