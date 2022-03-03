June 1st Marks One Year Of Private Liquor Sales In Washington

Last week, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) sequestered their supply of Russian-manufactured spirits and directed the halt of sales across Oregon liquor stores. The following products will no longer be for sale: 

Russian Standard Vodka 

Russian Standard Platinum

Beluga Gold Line Vodka

Hammer + Sickle Vodka

Beluga Noble Vodka

Russian Standard Gold Vodka

Jewel of Russia Classic 

Jewel of Russia Ultra Black

Imperial Vodka

Russian Standard 12-50ML

Beluga Noble Celebration

Jewel of Russia Ultra

Mamont Vodka

Zyr Russian Vodka

Forty Degrees Russian

Green Mark Vodka

Imperia Vodka

Kutskova Russian Vodka

Russian Ice Vodka

Russian Standard w/2 shot

St. Petersburg Russian Vodka

The decision comes as a response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, joining the growing effort of using economic sanctions to deter the Russian government. In halting the sale of any spirits purchased from distilleries in Russia, Oregon liquor stores cannot fill any sort of special request for these brands. 

“The OLCC understands that there are times when we must respond to a higher calling in the interest of humanity, and this is a[sic] but a small step the OLCC and the State of Oregon can take,” said OLCC Chair Paul Rosenbaum. 