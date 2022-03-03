Ore., —
Last week, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) sequestered their supply of Russian-manufactured spirits and directed the halt of sales across Oregon liquor stores. The following products will no longer be for sale:
Russian Standard Vodka
Russian Standard Platinum
Beluga Gold Line Vodka
Hammer + Sickle Vodka
Beluga Noble Vodka
Russian Standard Gold Vodka
Jewel of Russia Classic
Jewel of Russia Ultra Black
Imperial Vodka
Russian Standard 12-50ML
Beluga Noble Celebration
Jewel of Russia Ultra
Mamont Vodka
Zyr Russian Vodka
Forty Degrees Russian
Green Mark Vodka
Imperia Vodka
Kutskova Russian Vodka
Russian Ice Vodka
Russian Standard w/2 shot
St. Petersburg Russian Vodka
The decision comes as a response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, joining the growing effort of using economic sanctions to deter the Russian government. In halting the sale of any spirits purchased from distilleries in Russia, Oregon liquor stores cannot fill any sort of special request for these brands.
“The OLCC understands that there are times when we must respond to a higher calling in the interest of humanity, and this is a[sic] but a small step the OLCC and the State of Oregon can take,” said OLCC Chair Paul Rosenbaum.
