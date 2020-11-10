Oregon Historical Society celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Infamous "Exploding Whale"

PORTLAND, OR – November 10, 2020 – On November 12, 1970, KATU reporter Paul Linnman described “a stinking whale of a problem” on the coast near Florence, Oregon.
There, Oregon State Highway Department crews hauled boxes of explosives to the remains of a beached sperm whale with the hope that the ocean and scavengers would clean up the pieces. Linnman and cameraman Doug Brazil captured the explosion on film from about a quarter of a mile away, and decades later, it became a viral internet hit with an estimated 350 million views.
Watch the full ten-minute segment on the OHS Digital Collections website at digitalcollections.ohs.org.
Linnman and Brazil captured the original unedited footage on 16mm color reversal motion picture film. They recorded the audio track live, on location, on a magnetic stripe directly on the film using an attached microphone. As opposed to the degradation that happens with video tape from making a copy of a copy of a copy, the original 16mm film — what was shot that day on the beach — still projects a crisp image with bright vibrant colors.
KATU donated the original 16mm footage to the Oregon Historical Society in the late 1980s. The footage has been transferred over the years to various video formats, but this is the first time it has been scanned at 4K resolution — or a display resolution of approximately 4,000 glorious pixels across the horizontal.