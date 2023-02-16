SALEM, Ore.-
The Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) administered through Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will resume accepting applications for the program on March 8.
The program offers federal temporary COVID-19 emergency mortgage relief to support homeowners who have experienced financial hardships due to the pandemic.
It provides funding for past-due mortgages and other housing expenses, as well as ongoing payment assistance, to a limited number of homeowners with low to moderate incomes according to a press release from OHCS.
"Keeping families in their homes has been a collaborative effort with Oregon’s housing counseling agencies, which provide advice and advocacy for struggling homeowners across the state," said Ryan Vanden Brink, assistant director of Homeowner Assistance Programs.
According to OHCS applications have been on pause since November 30, 2022 to allow the agency to to assess current applications in its queue, complete minor system maintenance and upgrades, and better project the amount of HAF funds remaining for homeowners.
HAF will reopen with a focus on homeowners in active foreclosure and those traditionally underserved by mortgage markets.
Homeowners can learn more about eligibility requirements and, if eligible, apply online starting March 8, 2023, at oregonhomeownerassistance.org.
"If you are a homeowner falling behind, don’t delay, reach out to a state approved homeownership center right away," said Vanden Brink.
