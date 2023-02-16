Oregon's recently inaugurated Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has unveiled her budget proposal for the upcoming biennium. She's requesting that $1 billion in spending go toward building and maintaining affordable housing in a bid to address the state's interconnected housing and homelessness crises. She's also asking for hundreds of millions of dollars to fund her other top priorities: mental health and addiction treatment, education and child care. Kotek said the biggest issue when drafting the budget was determining how to keep programs afloat with $3.5 billion in one-time federal funding set to expire. The country's national COVID-19 emergencies are set to end in May.