SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) recently completed a $9 million interagency funds transfer to the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program to support the housing needs of young people across Oregon.
"In Oregon, we do not accept homelessness as a fact of life and the reality is far too many of our youth are living outside as well as in unstable or undesirable situations," said OHCS Director Andrea Bell.
The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is tasked with coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to youth experiencing homelessness under the age of 25 according to a press release announcing the partnership.
It partners with impacted youth, community organizations and other state agencies to support and fund initiatives and programs within the youth homelessness system.
According to today's press release ODHS will use the $9 million to support local programs across the state, as well as newer initiatives and supports for youth experiencing homelessness across Oregon by investing in:
- Prevention
- Crisis and long-term interventions
- Youth specific housing initiatives
- Direct cash implementation support
- Job and life skills training
- Wrap around supports
- Host home programs that provide temporary housing for youth
"The magnitude of this issue requires our state agencies and local community leaders to bring solutions to the table—it is our collective responsibility to come together and solve the issues facing youth in Oregon," Bell said.
