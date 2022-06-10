(AP) — A massacre at a school in Texas has spurred a ballot initiative in Oregon that would require permits to purchase firearms and ban large-capacity magazines.
Oregon is the only state in America with a gun safety initiative under way for the November ballot, but one of its sponsors says it “can start to build hope across the nation for others to do the same.”
If the initiative gets on the ballot and it passes, anyone wanting to acquire a firearm would first have to get a permit, valid for five years, from local law enforcement after completing safety training, passing a criminal background check and meeting other requirements.
The measure would ban ammunition magazines over 10 rounds, except for current owners, law enforcement and the military, and the state police would create a firearms database.
