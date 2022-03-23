UPDATE: 3/23/2022 4:35 p.m.
During his sentencing on March 23, a judge sentenced Jaime Ubay-Farfan from Mesa to life in prison according to District Attorneys.
This comes following Ubay-Farfan's guilty plea one month ago.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years, when he can then apply for parole.
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -
During a settlement conference, a man from Mesa, Washington pleaded guilty to a killing on I-84. In 2020, Jaime Ubay-Farfan was extradited from Benton County, Washington to Umatilla County on a second-degree murder charge of which he originally pleaded not guilty.
He is being charged with murdering Tracey Medows from Hood River on June 20, 2020. Medows had called the police on Ubay-Farfan that night for erratic driving, claiming that Ubay-Farfan was trying to run him off the road. Medows described the vehicle as a 2009 gray Acura with Washington plates.
The men were headed west while on I-84 near MP 180. Medics later found Medows slumped over the steering wheel of a black Dodge pickup. Police say he died from gunshot wounds.
Investigators were able to develop probable cause for Ubay-Farfan, who was then arrested by Richland police.
Ubay-Farfan pleaded not guilty and had been awaiting trial in Umatilla County.
He changed his plea on February 23 and will be sentenced this Wednesday, March 23.
