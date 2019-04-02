OREGON - Multiple Oregon law enforcement agencies are pleased to host the Oregon Law Enforcement Career Fair.

The career fair will take place at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem this Friday, April 5, 2019 and Saturday, April 6, 2019. Both days will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and more than three dozen agencies will be in attendance.

DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said "across Oregon, city, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies are looking to hire men and women from diverse backgrounds who are problem solvers interested in engaging with community members to help make communities safe. With baby boomers retiring, there are more than 200 vacancies today and another 300 planned over the next six months as more than 1,000 currently employed police, corrections and parole and probation officers and 9-1-1 operators around Oregon reach retirement age.”

Gabliks said “The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm on both days and will not only allow interested applicants (friends and family members) to meet representatives from dozens of law enforcement agencies but also find out about the various career opportunities available that range from police, corrections and parole and probation officers; 9-1-1 operators; lab and evidence technicians; crime analysts; forensic chemists; nurses; and many others. Specialties such as K-9, explosives technicians, marine patrol, tactical, and motor patrol will also be on hand to answer questions and display their equipment.”

Both days of the two-day event will allow applicants, friends and family members interested in career opportunities to hear first-hand from those currently working in the field what to expect, what a day is like, what challenges and rewards they have experienced, what they wished they would have known when they applied, etc.

A new statewide law enforcement careers webpage is a great tool for interested applicants, OregonPoliceJobs.com Gabliks said “This is a new webpage that is an amazing tool that will help get the word out on what is available around the state at a centralized location."

For more information please go to:

2019 Oregon Law Enforcement Career Day Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1975914772516897/

2019 Oregon Law Enforcement Career Day Flyer https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/docs/careerfairflyer2019advrtsmnt.pdf