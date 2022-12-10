Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT TO GREAT-AUNT'S HOME - In these photos provided by the Fouther Family Archives and Ariel Kane are Elizabeth Fouther-Branch and Bobby Fouther as children standing in front of their great-aunt’s home and in 2021 standing in the front of the parking lot where the house used to stand in Portland, Ore. The siblings are now among 26 Black people who either lived in the neighborhood or who are descendants of former residents who are suing Portland, the city's economic and urban development agency and Legacy Emanuel Hospital for the "racist" destruction of the homes and forced displacement. (Della Williams/Fouther Family Archives and Ariel Kane via AP)