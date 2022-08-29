SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend.
In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Senator Wyden tweeted, "the Oregonians who went to shop or to work at the Bend shopping center where last night's mass shooting happened need our thoughts and actions. America can't just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loves ones grieving the loss of family and friends."
