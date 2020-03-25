YAKIMA, WA - At about 11:20 am on Wednesday, March 25th, Yakima Police Department (YPD) officers responded to a report of an attempted child abduction in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue. The suspect in the incident had left the scene before YPD officers arrived.
Union Gap police officers and Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the incident and were successful in locating the suspect’s vehicle on I-82 attempting to leave Yakima. The suspect’s vehicle was pulled over near Exit 40 on I-82 and the suspect was arrested. A three-year-old girl who was in the vehicle when police stopped it was safely returned to her mother unharmed.
The suspect, Carlos Ochoa, a 28-year-old Portland, Oregon resident, allegedly entered the residence of his estranged girlfriend in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, assaulted her, and left with the three-year-old girl he and the woman share custody of.
Ochoa is being held at the Yakima County Jail and faces charges of domestic violence, burglary, and 2nd degree assault-domestic violence.
YPD detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.