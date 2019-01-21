WOODBURN, OR - An Oregon man is dead after police say he killed four of his family members, including his baby daughter, deputies said.

According to The Associated Press, Clackamas County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, of Woodburn, at his home late Saturday as he was attacking his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter.

"Deputies used deadly force on Gago, saving the girl's life," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

Authorities said Gago had killed four others before deputies arrived, including Gago's parents, Jerry Bremer, 66, and Pamela Bremer, 64; his girlfriend, Shaina Sweitzer, 31; and his 9-month-old daughter with Sweitzer, Olivia Gago. Officials have not said how Gago killed the victims.

"We're not sure what was used at this time," sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jensen said Sunday, the AP reported. "I've been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence."

A roommate also was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.