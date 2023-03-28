Oregon narcotics dog finds over 30 pounds of drugs

OREGON- After a traffic stop on March 21 for an equipment violation and failure to yield, an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper called for a narcotics canine who found over 30 pounds of drugs concealed in the car.
Approximately 36 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and roughly two pounds of suspected heroin were pointed out after the canine found the odor.
The stop took place on northbound US-97 in Deschutes County. The driver and passenger have identified as 38-year-old Anabel Torres and 38-year-old Audel Torres Perez both of Sunnyside, Washington.
Both were interviewed and released pending referred charges.
